Election Results LIVE Updates: Leaders Start Arriving for NDA Meet; BJP Slams Rahul Over Exit Poll 'Scam' Allegations

Election Results 2024 Live Updates: A key meeting of NDA partners is scheduled to be held on Friday, 7 June, in Parliament to work out a formula for Cabinet formation. The meeting will be attended by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu – who have emerged as the "king-makers" of this election.

Speculation is rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Droupadi Murmu after the meeting on Friday to stake claim to form the government. Modi's oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday, 9 June.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a JPC probe into alleged links between exit polls and the stock markets crash, while addressing the press on Thursday, 6 June, adding that it was the "biggest scam" orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.