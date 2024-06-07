Election Results LIVE Updates: Leaders Start Arriving for NDA Meet; BJP Slams Rahul Over Exit Poll 'Scam' Allegations

Election Results 2024 Live Updates: A key meeting of NDA partners is scheduled to be held on Friday, 7 June, in Parliament to work out a formula for Cabinet formation. The meeting will be attended by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu – who have emerged as the "king-makers" of this election.
Speculation is rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Droupadi Murmu after the meeting on Friday to stake claim to form the government. Modi's oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday, 9 June.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a JPC probe into alleged links between exit polls and the stock markets crash, while addressing the press on Thursday, 6 June, adding that it was the "biggest scam" orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Reacting to the allegations, BJP leader Piyush Goyal said that the Congress leader was "conspiring to mislead market investors".
PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony likely to be held on Sunday, 9 June.
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the oath-taking ceremony.
The NDA bagged 293 seats, just 20 above the majority mark required for government formation. The Opposition INDIA bloc bagged 232 seats.
Amid speculations of a switch, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday confirmed that he is with the NDA alliance.
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis offered to step down from the post while taking responsibility of the party's poor performance in the state.
NDA Leaders Start Arriving for Key Meet in Parliament
Leaders have started arriving at Parliament for a key NDA meeting to work out a formula for Cabinet formation. The presence of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is expected at the meeting.
Chirag Paswan Elected as Leader of LJP (Ram Vilas)
Chirag Paswan was on Friday elected as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) during a meeting of party MPs.
Key NDA Meeting To Be Held Today
A key meeting of NDA partners is scheduled to be held on Friday, 7 June, in Parliament to work out a formula for Cabinet formation. The meeting will be attended by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu – who have emerged as the "king-makers" of this election.
Speculation is rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Droupadi Murmu after the meeting on Friday to stake claim to form the government. Modi's oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday, 9 June.
'Rahul Gandhi Trying to Mislead Investors': Piyush Goyal
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of links between PM Modi, exit polls, and the recent markets crash, BJP leader Piyush Goyal said that the Congress leader was trying to "mislead" market investors.
"Rahul Gandhi has still not overcome the loss in the Lok Sabha Elections. Now, he is conspiring to mislead the market investors. Today, India has become the fifth-largest economy," he said.