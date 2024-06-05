Election Results LIVE Updates: INDIA and NDA Huddles Today As Opposition Puts Up a Tough Fight. Will Modi Return as PM?

Election Results 2024 Live Updates: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagging 293 seats, just 20 above the majority mark required for government formation, all eyes are now on the next moves of the ruling alliance and the huddles of Opposition's INDIA bloc, which bagged 232 seats.

While his party rides high on its performance after bagging 99 seats, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 4 June said that they will meet with "old and new partners," in a meeting of the INDIA bloc scheduled in Delhi on Wednesday.

With a meeting of the NDA scheduled in the evening to review the Lok Sabha election results, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu's presence will be crucial.