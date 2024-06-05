Election Results LIVE Updates: INDIA and NDA Huddles Today As Opposition Puts Up a Tough Fight. Will Modi Return as PM?

Election Results 2024 Live Updates: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagging 293 seats, just 20 above the majority mark required for government formation, all eyes are now on the next moves of the ruling alliance and the huddles of Opposition's INDIA bloc, which bagged 232 seats.
While his party rides high on its performance after bagging 99 seats, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 4 June said that they will meet with "old and new partners," in a meeting of the INDIA bloc scheduled in Delhi on Wednesday.
With a meeting of the NDA scheduled in the evening to review the Lok Sabha election results, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu's presence will be crucial.
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar will be in Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meet.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning for the NDA meeting.
The Lok Sabha election results for the NDA have been way below the alliance and BJP's expectations, with the ruling party not crossing the majority mark on its own like it did in 2019.
The INDIA bloc's performance, meanwhile, surprised many with the Congress upping its tally to 99 seats.
WATCH | 'Going For NDA Meeting': Chandrababu Naidu
Far From '400 Paar', BJP Falls Short of Solo Majority: 6 Lessons
Even though the saffron party's tally of seats was down by around 60 seats as compared to their 2019 performance, their vote share saw a marginal increase from 37.36 percent in 2019 to 36.88 percent in 2024.
With the NDA's seat tally reaching 290, the BJP might be looking at a historic third term in office, albeit with several lessons.
6 key takeaways on the BJP's victory:
Sympathy for Uddhav-Pawar, Maratha Ire: 5 Reasons Why BJP & NDA Lost Maharashtra
Defying most exit polls predictions, which gave over 30 seats to the NDA, the BJP-Shinde-Ajit Pawar alliance has secured 17 out of 48 seats in the state, while the INDIA bloc has bagged 30 seats. This is a major dip in the NDA's tally in the state which had won 41 seats, both in 2014 and 2019.
Here are 5 reasons that led to NDA's defeat in the state:
Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: 3 Reasons Why Mamata Banerjee's TMC Swept Bengal
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the Lok Sabha elections in the 42 seats of West Bengal, setting a strong narrative ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for 2026. At 7 PM, the TMC has won in 3 seats and leading in 26 seats – up seven seats from their 2019 Lok Sabha tally.
The BJP’s tally came down to 12 seats from its earlier tally of 18. Meanwhile, the Congress, which was fighting in alliance with the Left, saw its tally come down to one from two, with senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trailing behind the TMC’s Yusuf Pathan by over 85,000 votes.