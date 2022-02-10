EC Revises Manipur Poll Dates: First Phase on 28 February, Second on 5 March

As per the ECI statement:



"The Commission recently visited Manipur on 7 and 8 February to review election preparedness and held interactions with political parties, chief secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and other state level officers, Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police, Director General Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies and other relevant stakeholders."

Further, the ECI said that various issues and situations on the ground were presented to them during the visit.