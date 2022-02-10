EC Revises Manipur Poll Dates: First Phase on 28 February, Second on 5 March
The previous dates for the first and second phases of polling were 27 February and 3 March.
The Election Commission on Thursday, 10 February, revised the Assembly election dates for Manipur.
The first phase of the polling is slated to take place on 28 February, and the second phase on 5 March, as opposed to 27 February and 3 March announced previously.
"The Commission, have considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter has decided under Section 153 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of poll of General Elections to Legislative Assembly of Manipur…[sic]"Election Commission of India (ECI)
WHY THE CHANGE?
As per the ECI statement:
"The Commission recently visited Manipur on 7 and 8 February to review election preparedness and held interactions with political parties, chief secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and other state level officers, Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police, Director General Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies and other relevant stakeholders."
Further, the ECI said that various issues and situations on the ground were presented to them during the visit.
BACKGROUND
Elections to the 60-seat Assembly will be held in two phases and the result is slated to be declared on 10 March.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had only won 21 seats, but it formed the government with the help of smaller parties and independent MLAs.
The Congress had then emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats.
