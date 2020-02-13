Working Behind the Scenes: Meet the Unsung Heroes of AAP’s IT Cell

While the AAP has secured a spectacular victory in Delhi, winning 62 out of 70 seats, it’s not the only accolade it has won this time. Along with seats, the party, it seems, has also won the hearts of social media users for its innovate social media strategy.

From creating spoofs of old commercials to making memes out of popular Bollywood movies to putting out strong speeches delivered by its leaders, the IT team comprising a large chunk of millennial, worked round the clock to churn out quirky content, while also maintaining an eye on social media chatter.

But social media is not just a strong weapon, but can also mount a big challenge, feels Lal.