1 Volunteer Dead After Shots Fired at MLA Naresh Yadav: AAP

A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village late night on Tuesday, 11 February, police said.

The newly-elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said.

According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy.

A person injured in the incident was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.