1 Volunteer Dead After Shots Fired at MLA Naresh Yadav: AAP
A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village late night on Tuesday, 11 February, police said.
The newly-elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said.
According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy.
A person injured in the incident was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.
“Shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on their way back from the temple,” a statement on party’s official twitter handle said.
In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.
"Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.
Ankit Lal, AAP's social media in-charge tweeted: "Multiple shots were fired at AAP MLA NareshYadav & Aam Aadmi Party volunteers accompanying him to his home in Mehrauli after visiting a temple as part of victory procession. Miscreants in another car opened fire near Fortis. 1 dead and 1 injured. Police is at the spot."
This after the Arvind Kejriwal led party registered a sweeping victory in the 2020 Delhi polls winning 62 out of 70 seats.
(With inputs from PTI)
