Chandrashekhar Azad Says Akhilesh Insulted Him, Latter Counters His Claim
"Akhilesh Yadav humiliated me. He doesn't care for Dalit votes," said ASP chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
After Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandrashekhar Azad hit out at the Samajwadi Party, claiming that its president Akhilesh Yadav insulted him amid alliance talks between the two parties, the former UP Chief Minister was quoted as saying by ANI, "I had allotted 2 seats to him, but he (Azad) received some call and refused to be part of the alliance."
What Was Chandrashekhar's Claim?
ASP leader Chandrashekhar Azad said that he had been in touch with Akhilesh Yadav for the past six months, and that they had been trying to forge an alliance with the intention of preventing the BJP from retaining power in UP. But Azad says that the alliance talks have now fallen through.
"Akhilesh Yadav humiliated me. He doesn't want an alliance, he doesn't care for Dalit votes. Dalits did not get attention under the Akhilesh government either."Chandrashekhar Azad
How Did Akhilesh Respond?
Akhilesh Yadav responded to Chandrashekhar Azad's comments by saying that the SP had offered two seats to Azad's ASP as part of a proposed alliance agreement and that it was Azad who refused to go ahead with it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.