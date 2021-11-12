C-Voter: BJP May Retain Power in UP; AAP, Congress Neck and Neck in Punjab
The C-Voter poll on Friday, 12 November, released its projections for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. These states are:
Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Manipur
Goa
As per the projections, BJP will manage to retain its place in Uttar Pradesh, despite losing seats; and in Punjab – where BJP+ (and allies) is expected to win zero seats – both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress (INC) come neck and neck but without either hitting the majority mark.
UTTAR PRADESH
The C-Voter results for Uttar Pradesh (UP) indicate that BJP+ will manage to retain its place in the state, despite seeing 108 seats less than 2017.
BJP+ is projected to accrue 217 seats, SP+ 156 seats, BSP 18 seats and INC 8
BJP+ is also projected to garner 40.7 percent votes, SP+ 31.1percent, BSP 15.1percent, and INC 8.9 percent
The projected range of seats for BJP+ is 213-221 and for SP+ is 152-160
PUNJAB
In Punjab, both AAP and INC’s individual wins remain uncertain, falling short of the majority mark in C-Voter projection. BJP, however, is projected to win zero seats in the state.
INC is projected to accrue 46 seats, SAD 20 seats, AAP 51, and BJP 0 seats
INC is projected to garner 34.9 percent votes, SAD 20.6 percent, AAP 36.5 percent, and BJP 2.2 percent votes
The projected range of seats for INC is 42-50 and for AAP 47-53
UTTARAKHAND
The C-Voter results for Uttarakhand indicate that BJP might just about win in Uttarakhand, with INC coming close but falling short of the majority mark.
BJP is projected to accrue 38 seats, INC 32, and AAP and others 0
BJP is also projected to garner 41.4 percent votes, INC 36.3 percent, and AAP 11.8 percent
The projected range of seats for BJP is 36-40 and INC is 30-34
MANIPUR
In Manipur, both BJP and INC’s individual wins remain uncertain, falling short of the majority mark in C-Voter projection.
BJP is projected to accrue 27 seats, INC 22 and NPF 6
BJP is projected to garner 38.7 percent votes, INC 33.1 percent, and NFP 8.8 percent
The projected range of seats for BJP is 25-29 and for INC is 20-24
GOA
The C-Voter results for Goa indicate that BJP might just about manage to scrape a win in Goa, hitting exactly the majority mark.
BJP is projected to accrue 21 seats, AAP 5 and INC 4
BJP is also projected to garner 35.7 percent votes, AAP 23.6 percent, and INC 18.6 percent
The projected range of seats for BJP is 19-23 and for AAP 3-7
