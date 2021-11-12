C-Voter: BJP May Retain Power in UP; AAP, Congress Neck and Neck in Punjab

The C-Voter poll on Friday, 12 November, released its projections for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. These states are:

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Uttarakhand

Manipur

Goa

As per the projections, BJP will manage to retain its place in Uttar Pradesh, despite losing seats; and in Punjab – where BJP+ (and allies) is expected to win zero seats – both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress (INC) come neck and neck but without either hitting the majority mark.