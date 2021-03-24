C-Voter: TMC to Barely Cross Majority; Sonowal Preferred Assam CM
The total tracker sample size for West Bengal was 17890, while for Assam it was 7393.
i
The C-Voter snap poll released on Wednesday, 24 March, just days ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in West Bengal has projected a tough victory for Mamata Banerjee, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) barely crossing the majority mark of 147.
Meanwhile, Sarbanada Sonowal still remains the most preferred chief minister of Assam
From effect of Mamata Banerjee’s injury on West Bengal polls to repercussions of BJP’s silence on CAA in Assam, here are some key findings of the poll.
TMC to Barely Cross Majority
- The TMC might walk on a tight rope while returning to power with an expected loss of approximately 50 seats. The tally is expected to fall from 211 in 2016 to 160 in 2021, just a few seats more than the majority mark
- Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to win close to 112 seats, a massive jump from the 3 seats it won in 2016. The Congress-Left alliance is expected to lose massively, falling from 76 seats in 2016 to 22 seats in 2021.
- While the TMC is expected to win 152-168 seats, the BJP might win 104 to 120 seats, making it a clear battle between the two parties.
Mamata Banerjee Most Preferred CM
- 54.9% respondents feel that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the most preferable candidate for Chief Minister of the state. 32.3% respondents think it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Dilip Ghosh.
- 44.6% respondents feel that Trinamool Congress will win the elections. 36.9% feel it will be Congress.
- 43.2% of the respondents are angry with the state government led by Mamata Banerjee and want to change it, while 42% of the respondents are angry but do not want to change the government.
- While there will be a slight dent of -2.8% in TMC’s vote share which will fall from 44.9% in 2016 to 42.1% in 2021, the BJP is expected to massively raise it’s vote share from 10.2% in 2016 to 37.4% in 2021.
Sonowal Most Preferred CM
- 46.2% respondents feel that BJP’s Sarbananda Sonawal is the most preferable candidate for Chief Minister of the state. 25.2% feel it is Indian National Congress (INC)’s Gaurav Gogoi.
- 51.1% respondents feel that BJP + AGP (Asom Gana Parisad) is most likely to win the election. 28/9% feel it is BPF.
- 41% of the respondents are angry with the state government led by Sarbananda Sonawal and want to change it, while 40.2% of the respondents are angry but do not want to change the government.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!