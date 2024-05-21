Elections: BJP Worker's Son Arrested After 'Casting 8 Votes' in UP's Farrukhabad

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker’s son was arrested on Sunday, 21 May, after a video showing the teenager purportedly voting for the saffron party eight times in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency went viral. The Quint has accessed the FIR copy to look into the charges.

Identifying the boy, the Chief Electoral Office of UP posted on X (Formerly Twitter), “The person appearing to be voting multiple times in the video has been identified as Rajan Singh, son of Anil Singh, resident of village Khiriya Pamaran and has been arrested by the police."

Anil Singh is a BJP member and gram pradhan.