BJP Announces Candidates for UP, Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 26 October, released the names of eight candidates from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and one from Uttarakhand for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The candidates from UP are: Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, Neeraj Shekhar, Geeta Shakya, BL Verma and Seema Dwivedi.