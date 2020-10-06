Bihar NDA Alliance Sealed: JD(U) to Fight on 122 Seats, BJP on 121

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the JD(U) contesting 122 seats and the BJP 121.

Out of its 122 seats, the JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The number of seats that the BJP will give to Vikassheel Insaan Party is yet to be decided.