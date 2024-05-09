'Khan & Baan': Changed Colours of Netas & Campaigns to Change Aurangabad's Fate?

"I have contested all three of the 2014, 2019, and 2024 elections on the basis of my work. The city where I come from, the town that I come from, it had an image of being one of the communally hypersensitive cities. The development of this city was paused because selfish politicians created a communal divide. I have strived to change that," said Imtiaz Jaleel in a conversation with The Quint, Lok Sabha MP from Chhattrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad).

In 2019, Jaleel's victory from the seat came more of a shock than a surprise to many, especially the Shiv Sena (united at the time), for he not only defeated four-time Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire, but the margin of victory was the lowest in the state with 4,877 votes.