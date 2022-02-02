Aparna Yadav Left SP Over Ticket Dispute, So Why Hasn't BJP Given Her One Yet?

As the names of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections are being released, the chances of a ticket for Aparna Yadav, who switched from the Samajwadi Party (SP) to BJP, seem to be dwindling.

In the list released on Tuesday, 1 February, Brijesh Pathak was given ticket from Lucknow Cantt and Rajeshwar Singh from Sarojini Nagar, even though there were speculations that Aparna Yadav could be nominated from either of these seats.

So why did Aparna Yadav leave the SP to join the BJP? If the dispute was over the ticket which she hasn't yet got in BJP either, why does Yadav want to stay back in the BJP?