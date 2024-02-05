ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Padma Award, Ayodhya Invite: Why Is BJP 'Trying To Woo' Actor Chiranjeevi?

'Megastar' Chiranjeevi had attended the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on 22 January.

Meenakshy Sasikumar
Published
Andhra Pradesh Election
5 min read
On-screen, he is a megastar, but in the game of politics, he has had some hits and misses.

Nevertheless, actor Chiranjeevi Konidela has quite the fan base in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – which is, perhaps, why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'trying to woo him', say political experts. 

What has fuelled this speculation?

  1. The actor was awarded the Padma Vibhushan recently – his second Padma award.

  2. He was invited to the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on 22 January.

  3. There are also rumours that he would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Former athlete and MP PT Usha with actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on 22 January.

(Photo: PTI)

