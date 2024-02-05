Padma Award, Ayodhya Invite: Why Is BJP 'Trying To Woo' Actor Chiranjeevi?

On-screen, he is a megastar, but in the game of politics, he has had some hits and misses.
Nevertheless, actor Chiranjeevi Konidela has quite the fan base in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – which is, perhaps, why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'trying to woo him', say political experts.
What has fuelled this speculation?
The actor was awarded the Padma Vibhushan recently – his second Padma award.
He was invited to the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on 22 January.
There are also rumours that he would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
