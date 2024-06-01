Andhra Pradesh Exit Polls: How Accurate Were the Forecast in 2019 Assembly Polls

With the final results of Andhra Pradesh’s 175 Assembly seats due on 4 June alongside the results of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll results.
Exit polls are indicators of polling trends. They can either correspond or contradict with the final results.
So, how accurate were the exit polls in the 2019 Assembly Elections?
Which Exit Poll Got it Right, Who Missed the Mark?
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP secured victories on 151 Assembly seats leaving Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 23 seats and Janasena Party (JSP) with one.
Here’s what the prominent exit polls had predicted:
India Today-Axis My India was right in forecasting a victory for the YSRCP with TDP coming in second. However, it underestimated the YSRCP’s seat tally, placing it within a range of 130-135, while overestimating TDP’s win, placing it within a range of 37-40 seats.
News 18-IPSOS, Republic TV-C Voter and Times Now-CNX were also correct in predicting a victory for the YSRCP, but under-calculated their seat tally. The pollster also grossly exaggerated TDP's tally two times more than their final result.
