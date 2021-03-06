Jailed Activist Akhil Gogoi To Contest Assam Polls From Sibsagar 

As a candidate of the newly-floated Raijor Dal, jailed activist Akhil Gogoi will be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from Sibsagar.

Working president Bhasco De Saikia announced the list of 17 candidates that the party fielded in the first two phases, including Gogoi’s candidacy from the Sibsagar constistuency in Upper Assam.

"We have decided to contest in only 17 seats, with the intention of not dividing the votes, so that the BJP is defeated, and to ensure that there is an anti-CAA government in the state," Saikia told PTI.

Earlier, on Thursday, 11 February, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a bail plea by Akhil Gogoi in a case pertaining to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Assam in 2019.