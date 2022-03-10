Incumbent CM Biren Singh Wins, But How Are Manipur's Other Big Leaders Doing?
Here is a live infographic to help you track how the big netas and key candidates are faring in Manipur.
How are the big netas and key candidates of Manipur performing? In this The Quint interactive, take a look at their live status – who is leading and who's not. From incumbent CM N Biren Singh to the Congress' Okram Ibobi Singh, this is a one-stop tracker for Counting Day developments in the key constituencies of Manipur.
Manipur voted to form a new government in two phases - 28 February and 2 March 2022 for its 60 assembly seats. Here are the performances of some of the key candidates from the state.
N Biren Singh (BJP)
Incumbent Chief Minister of Manipur, BJP's N Biren Singh contested the elections from Heingang Assembly seat.
In 2017, Singh, a former footballer and journalist, won the Heingang seat by defeating Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh by 1,206 votes.
Okram Ibobi Singh (Congress)
Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur and National People's Party leader Y Joykumar Singh contested the election from Uripok assembly seat.
In 2017, Singh, a former Director General of Police, defeated Congress party's Laishram Nandakumar Singh by a wafer-thin margin of 345 votes.
Thongam Biswajit Singh (BJP)
BJP heavyweight 45-year-old Thongam Biswajit Singh contested from East Imphal's Thongju assembly seat.
In the current Manipur government, Singh holds multiple portfolios - Public Works, Power, RD & PR, Information & Public Relations, Administrative Reforms, Textiles, and Commerce & Industry.
Gaikhangam Gangmei (Congress)
Former deputy CM of Manipur, Gaikhangam Gangme of Congress contested from Nungba assembly seat.
In 2017, the 71-year-old Congressman had defeated BJP's Adim Pamei from Nungba constituency by over 5,000 votes.
