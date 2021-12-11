30% Job Quota for Women: Priyanka Gandhi Kickstarts Congress’ Goa Poll Campaign
"We understand that a woman is the foundation and the spine of this country," Priyanka said.
Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on her Goa visit on Friday, 10 December, promised 30 percent reservation for women in jobs if her party is voted to power in the upcoming state Assembly elections.
"The Congress party has always stood for and with the women of this country. We gave India its first woman Prime Minister and the first woman President," she said.
"If voted to power, the Congress Party has decided to give 30 percent reservation to women in all government jobs. Earlier, under the leadership of Sonia (Gandhi) Ji, we ensured 33 percent reservation for women in the Panchayat system. Today they get 50 percent reservation because the Congress struggled for them. We understand that a woman is the foundation and the spine of this country."Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary
During her day-long visit to the state, the Congress leaders visited Mormugao, Aquem, and Morpirla where she interacted with workers, women and people from the tribal community.
Taking a dig at the incumbent BJP government Vadra spoke about issues like women safety, environmental degradation, and favouritism towards big corporate houses in government policies.
"The government has no respect for the people of Goa and its beautiful land and forests. This government has completely forgotten its responsibility towards people of Goa and feels a stronger responsibility towards its industrialist friends," She said while addressing the Mormugao Taluk Workers Convention, in Chicalim.
