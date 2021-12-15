In Goa, Parties Rush To Announce Doles For Women Voters, But Is That Enough?

D'Mello lives in Goa, and regularly writes for publications such as Scroll, Economic and Political Weekly, and The Caravan.

She further added that women from different socio-economic backgrounds are facing different type of issues in Goa and universal schemes such as promising job reservations or cash assistance cannot solve those issues.

Another senior journalist, on condition of anonymity, who has reported on gender and politics for around 15 years, said that it has become a trend in Goa to give cash assistance to women.

"Most of these politicians think that this is an easy way to win votes. They know that there is a lot of unemployment which means that there is a lot of pressure on women to run the household without much money in hand, and so they offer such schemes," she said.

Independent journalist Smita Nair, who is based in Goa, said that with the Goan economy in a poor shape and unemployment on the rise, it is quite evident that it will be very difficult to execute these schemes even if these parties are voted to power.

"Due to Covid-19, the tourism industry of Goa has taken a very hard hit. Even mining has been shut for close to three years. Both of these sectors were major drivers of economy in Goa. Where will the money for these schemes come from or where are the jobs in which women can be given reservation?" she questioned.