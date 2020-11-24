WhiteHat Jr Bug Exposed Data of 2.8 Lakh Students, Mostly Minors

Online coding platform for children WhiteHat Jr was found to have left personal data of students and teachers exposed till mid-November through multiple vulnerabilities (till these were fixed by the company), The Quint has learnt.

According to responsible disclosures made by an independent security researcher to WhiteHat Jr, the Byju’s-owned company had left its backend server open that allowed access to a variety of plaintext data, including student names, age, gender, images, user IDs, parents name, and progress reports to outsiders.

The security researcher who discovered the vulnerability and made multiple responsible disclosures to the company between 6 October and 20 November wished not to be named. He has confirmed to The Quint that access to the company’s AWS servers have now been restricted by the company as of 21 November.