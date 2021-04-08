TMC-BJP Recreate Offline Acrimony Online via FB Ads Worth ₹2.4 Cr

Proxy Pages Less Active: Perhaps one of the main reasons for lagging behind TMC has been its comparatively inactive proxy pages. These pages – a staple of BJP during every election – comprise of high spending caustic ads that aggressively target the opposition. There is little to no transparency about the advertiser.

In fact, during the Delhi Assembly elections, in February 2020, BJP’s official page spent nothing while ‘BJP Delhi’ spent a paltry Rs 1.3 lakh on ads over 30 days leading to the elections. Three proxy pages, however, spent a combined total of Rs 8.6 lakh campaigning for the party.

WhatsApp Groups: Another key reason is the preference of the BJP election machinery for WhatsApp over Facebook as a more direct means of reaching the masses. During a rally on 12 February, Amit Shah had told party workers, “Build up such a strong network on WhatsApp so that you can circulate 50 lakh messages in an hour," according to a New Indian Express report.

According to reports, BJP’s Bengal chapter comprises over 40,000 WhatsApp groups.

While Facebook campaigns could cost anywhere between a few lakhs to a few crores, WhatsApp is free and messages can be customised at booth level, local, divisional, district and state levels through specific groups.