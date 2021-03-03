Twitter Expands Clubhouse-Like Feature ‘Spaces’ to Android Users

American social media giant Twitter, on Tuesday, 2 March, said that it is expanding the test of new audio feature ‘Spaces’ to Android users in India. The microblogging platform has been testing Spaces for the past few months with a small group of people using iOS. It is said that this feature will allow users to join, listen, and speak in live, host-moderated audio conversations.

Spaces has been currently extended to select Android users who are part of the app's Beta programme in the country. However, all the features have not been provided yet.

For example, anyone on Twitter can listen to the conversation, but only the host can control who gets to speak. Furthermore, as per Twitter statement, features like creating a chatroom will be launched soon.