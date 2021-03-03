Twitter Expands Clubhouse-Like Feature ‘Spaces’ to Android Users
Spaces has been currently extended to select few Android users who are part of the app’s Beta program in India.
American social media giant Twitter, on Tuesday, 2 March, said that it is expanding the test of new audio feature ‘Spaces’ to Android users in India. The microblogging platform has been testing Spaces for the past few months with a small group of people using iOS. It is said that this feature will allow users to join, listen, and speak in live, host-moderated audio conversations.
Spaces has been currently extended to select Android users who are part of the app's Beta programme in the country. However, all the features have not been provided yet.
For example, anyone on Twitter can listen to the conversation, but only the host can control who gets to speak. Furthermore, as per Twitter statement, features like creating a chatroom will be launched soon.
While voice tweets opened the door for expression using audio on Twitter, voice messages in the direct messages (DMs) experiment gave people another way to express themselves in private conversations.
Twitter first started testing Spaces in December 2020. The move comes at a time when invite-only, audio-chat app Clubhouse is fast gaining popularity among the social media users.
With the help of live audio chat, users will be able to convey their message clearly. Spoken-word, therefore, feels like a natural extension to the existing text-based formats on Twitter.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.