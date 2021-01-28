TikTok Owner ByteDance Trims India Operations; 2000 May Lose Jobs

China-based short video service TikTok that enjoyed nearly 120 million users in India before the ban amid plans to invest $1 billion, on Wednesday announced its decision to scale down its 2,000-strong workforce in the country.

The decision came against the backdrop of TikTok being among the 59 Chinese apps that the government has decided to permanently ban. The app was first banned temporarily along with other apps in last June.

"It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2,000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose either the percentage or number of employers it has laid off or is going to inform them about the decision in days to come.