Facebook Shut Down Our Account: Signal

"Companies like Facebook aren’t building technology for you, they’re building technology for your data. They collect everything they can from FB, Instagram, and WhatsApp in order to sell visibility into people and their lives," company claimed in its blog titled "The Instagram ads Facebook won't show you".

It further explained its claim of how Facebook shut their account when they tried to use Instagram ads to display the user data Facebook allegedly collected and sold access to.

"We created a multi-variant targeted ad designed to show you the personal data that Facebook collects about you and sells access to. The ad would simply display some of the information collected about the viewer, which the advertising platform uses. Facebook was not into that idea," said Signal.