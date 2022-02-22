WhatsApp Rolls Out New Interface for Voice Calls: Details Here
Learn about the new voice call interface available for beta users.
WhatsApp is known to test its features every now and then to provide an optimum experience for its users. Recently, the messaging platform had launched a feature that allowed users to hear voice notes in the background. Now, it has redesigned the interface for voice calls as well.
That being said, one note that this new feature is available only for iOS users who use the beta version of the app. As per reports, users will now witness a new interface while they place calls on the app.
This redesigned interface will allow them to see the real-time waveforms in a group call, which will help them know who is speaking.
Reports also suggest that a wallpaper will be displayed on the voice call interface, which cannot be edited or changed.
Android users with the beta version of the messaging app can test the voice call interface, and iOS users should be using the 22.5.0.70 version to experience the redesigned interface.
The new voice call interface is expected to be available for the stable version of the app as well.
The Other Features of WhatsApp Introduced Recently
iOS users can listen to voice notes in the background, that is, outside the chat window. There, however, is no confirmation on when it will be available for web or Android users.
Users can now pause and resume voice messages while recording them. They can stop recording in the middle and start again without losing the existing data.
