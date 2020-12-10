US Trade Regulator, States File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook

Prosecutors demanded Facebook should break off Instagram and WhatsApp into separate entities. Moreover, they said new restrictions should apply to the company on future deals. Those are some of the most severe penalties regulators can demand. Facebook said it planned to vigorously defend itself against the accusations.

“For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users,” NYT quoted Attorney General Letitia James of New York, as saying.

James is a Democrat who led the multistate investigation into the company in parallel with the federal agency, which is overseen by a Republican.