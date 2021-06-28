Focused on Pakistan Rather Than China, India in Tier 3: Report

A report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a think tank, has revealed that India's offensive cyber capabilities is Pakistan-focused, 'regionally effective', and not directed towards China.

IISS has studied the cyber forces of 15 countries and then prepared the report.

“The military confrontation with China in the disputed Ladakh border area in June 2020, followed by a sharp increase in Chinese activity against Indian networks has heightened Indian concerns about cyber security, not least in systems supplied by China,” said the report.

The report assesses a country's capabilities in seven categories: strategy and doctrine; governance, command and control; core cyber-intelligence capability; cyber empowerment and dependence; cyber security and resilience; global leadership in cyberspace affairs and offensive cyber capability.