FB Oversight Board Picks 6 Cases on Hate Speech, Nudity, Violence

The Facebook Oversight Board has selected six cases from more than 20,000 cases that were referred to it following the opening of user appeals in October 2020. The cases include five user appeals and one case referred by Facebook.

While five cases deal with hate speech issues and incitement to violence, one deals with the topic of nudity around breast cancer awareness on Facebook.

The Oversight Board, comprising 20 independent expert members from around the world, including Sudhir Krishnaswamy from India, is an independent body that will adjudicate on cases related to content moderation.

“As the Board cannot hear every appeal, we are prioritising cases that have the potential to affect lots of users around the world, are of critical importance to public discourse or raise important questions about Facebook's policies,” the Board said.