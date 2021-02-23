PNB Advises Its Customers to Beware of Cyber Frauds

Online fraud cases have increased nowadays due to online transaction and banking. Due to the surge in online fraud cases, banks often caution their customers to protect them from fraud. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a similar advisory for its customers regarding online frauds.

PNB, in a tweet, advised its customers to take their cyber security seriously. It states that hackers nowadays have multiple ways to cheat on us. So, in order to save ourselves from online frauds, we need to take care of few things.