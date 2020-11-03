Joe Biden Got Social Media Boost from Indian Troll Farms: Report

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Twitter account received a boost of over 7.38 lakh followers in just a couple of weeks in August, which appears to have been purchased from troll farms in India, a Newsweek report said.

According to an investigation conducted by Zenger News and published in Newsweek, within two weeks of Biden selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate on August 12, his Twitter following jumped by 738,595 new followers – a 9.1 percent leap.