Govt Launches Challenge to Strengthen CoWIN; Rs 40 Lakh For Winner

On Wednesday, 23 December, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) along with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced the launch of “CoWIN”, a grand challenge for strengthening the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) system - a digitised platform to roll out and scale up the mechanism for COVID vaccine distribution, nationally.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said “India‘s innovators have played a crucial role in our fight against COVID19. I invite innovators and startups for grand challenge to strengthen CoWIN platform for roll out of COVID19 vaccination program across India.”