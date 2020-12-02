Centre Seeks Bids for Manufacture of 10 Lakh Homegrown NavIC Chips

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) named as NavIC is ISRO’s initiative to build an independent and regional satellite navigation system based on a constellation of seven GEO and GSO satellites.

The satellites are placed in two different orbital planes; three satellites in the Geostationary orbit (GEO) and four satellites in the Geosynchronous orbit (GSO) with an inclination of 29º.

The RFP states that NavIC “provides accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1500 km from its boundary of India.”