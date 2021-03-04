Won’t Track Individuals as They Browse: Google

Google on Wednesday, 3 March announced on its official blog that it is working on phasing out third-party cookies from Chrome. It said once third-party cookies are phased out from its platforms, it will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will it use them in its products.

It said that data gathering through third-party cookies ‘has led to an erosion of trust’ among its users. It further mentions that, “72 percent people feel that almost all of what they do online is being tracked by advertisers, technology firms or other companies, and 81 percent say that the potential risks they face because of data collection outweighs the benefits, according to a study by Pew Research Center.”