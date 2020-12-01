As Facebook Gets Set to Pay UK Media for News, What About India?

Facebook will begin paying UK news publishers for some articles with the launch of Facebook News in January, the BBC reported. The new feature adds a dedicated news tab to the Facebook app. This feature has already launched in the United States.

On 30 November, Facebook announced “new investments focused on journalism in the UK” with the launch of Facebook News, a dedicated space for national and local news, coming in January 2021.

Facebook wrote in its official blog, “with Facebook News, we will pay publishers for content that is not already on the platform, help publishers reach new audiences and bring more advertising and subscription opportunities.”

So, what does this mean for news publishers in India and around the world?