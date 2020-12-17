Explained: Why FB is Attacking Apple’s Privacy in Full-Page Ads

Facebook has published full-page advertisements in leading US dailies like The Washington Post, The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, criticising Apple’s upcoming iOS privacy changes.

The full-page ads carried the headline “We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere.” The text attacks the upcoming changes to Apple’s iOS 14 operating system that is expected to curb the ability of companies like Facebook to gather data about users and target ads at them, Bloomberg News reported.

The newspaper ads are the latest in what has become a vicious public battle between two of the world’s most valuable companies.