3 Lakhimpur Kheri Cops Suspended After Boy Dies of 'Assault in Custody'

A 17-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district passed away on Sunday, 23 January, four days after he was allegedly brutally beaten in police custody. As per NDTV, three police officers have been suspended in the matter.

The deceased, Rahul, was a resident of Indira Nagar village in Sampurnanagar. He had been taken for questioning by the police on 19 January, two days after his uncle had lodged a complaint against the teenager on the charges of mobile theft.

Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said, "The boy's relatives and mother had come to the police station. His uncle and the village chief were also there. Questioning went on for 2-3 hours in front of everybody. After the interrogation, the two parties arrived at an agreement. A written copy of the compromise is available with the police. The boy was then handed over the family at about 3 pm on 19 January."