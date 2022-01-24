3 Lakhimpur Kheri Cops Suspended After Boy Dies of 'Assault in Custody'
The family alleged that Rahul,17, was brutally beaten by police during questioning on the charges of mobile theft.
A 17-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district passed away on Sunday, 23 January, four days after he was allegedly brutally beaten in police custody. As per NDTV, three police officers have been suspended in the matter.
The deceased, Rahul, was a resident of Indira Nagar village in Sampurnanagar. He had been taken for questioning by the police on 19 January, two days after his uncle had lodged a complaint against the teenager on the charges of mobile theft.
Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said, "The boy's relatives and mother had come to the police station. His uncle and the village chief were also there. Questioning went on for 2-3 hours in front of everybody. After the interrogation, the two parties arrived at an agreement. A written copy of the compromise is available with the police. The boy was then handed over the family at about 3 pm on 19 January."
The family has, however, alleged that Rahul was badly beaten by the police, and had suffered severe injuries in custody. As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the Community Health Centre in Palia, where he died on Sunday.
According to the police, the mother of the boy had on Sunday morning submitted a complaint saying that Rahul's uncle had beaten the boy on 20 January at 10 pm in the night. The teenager had subsequently been hospitalised at 11:30 pm. After his death on Sunday, the bereaved family lodged a complaint against the police.
"A probe has been ordered into the matter, and it will be investigated. If police persons are found guilty, strict action will be taken against them," SP Suman said.
Meanwhile, the relatives of the boy and other villagers placed the body of the deceased at a crossing in the village, and were reportedly protesting against the police.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.