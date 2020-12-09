China Removes Tripadvisor, 104 Other Apps From App Stores

China has removed 105 apps, including that of US travel firm Tripadvisor, Inc., from app stores in the country, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence, Reuters reported.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on its website on Tuesday that the apps had violated one or more of the three cyber laws, without providing details for each app.

It is not clear yet if any Indian apps or websites are among the 104 banned apps. Between May and December, the Indian government has issued a ban on 220 Chinese apps from Google and Apple app stores.