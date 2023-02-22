Police Notice To 'UP Mein Ka Ba' Singer Neha Singh Rathore For Inciting Hatred

Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, known best for the song UP Mein Ka Ba, was served a notice by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police on 21 February for 'inciting hatred.'

Why is the Song Controversial?

The song UP Mein Ka Ba came into the limelight during the assembly elections in UP last year. In the recent edition of the song, Rathore has mentioned the incident in Kanpur, in which a mother and daughter were allegedly killed in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive.

In the song, Neha says:

Baba ka darbaar ba, dhahat ghar baar ba

Mai beti ke aag me jhokat UP sarkar ba

Ka ba, UP me ka ba