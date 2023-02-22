Police Notice To 'UP Mein Ka Ba' Singer Neha Singh Rathore For Inciting Hatred
In the song, Neha has mentioned the Kanpur incident in which a mother and daughter were allegedly burnt to death.
Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, known best for the song UP Mein Ka Ba, was served a notice by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police on 21 February for 'inciting hatred.'
Why is the Song Controversial?
The song UP Mein Ka Ba came into the limelight during the assembly elections in UP last year. In the recent edition of the song, Rathore has mentioned the incident in Kanpur, in which a mother and daughter were allegedly killed in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive.
In the song, Neha says:
Baba ka darbaar ba, dhahat ghar baar ba
Mai beti ke aag me jhokat UP sarkar ba
Ka ba, UP me ka ba
What happened in Kanpur?
On 13 February, in an anti-encroachment drive gone awry in Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat, the residents alleged that a makeshift hut was allegedly set on fire by officials of the revenue and the police department.
Pramila Dixit, 44, and her daughter Neha Dixit, 21, were charred to death after being "trapped" in the thatched hut, while Pramila's husband Krishan Gopal Dixit sustained burn injuries, his son Shivam told The Quint.
What has the UP Police said?
The Uttar Pradesh police has issued a notice to Rathore in direct relation to Ka Ba Season 2 in UP, saying that the song has "spread disharmony in the society."
In the notice, the police has asked the folk singer to confirm if she was indeed in the video of the song, and if the song was uploaded from her Twitter and YouTube channels. The police also asked her if the lyrics were written by her and if she is aware of the impact of the meaning drawn from the song on the society.
What has Neha Singh Rathore Said?
On 21 February, Rathore shared a video on Twitter, in which police personnel can are seen inside her house, with her husband. She captioned the video, "UP Mein Ka Ba! Par Police ka Notice..!" and tagged the official handles of UP Police and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Who is Neha Singh Rathore?
Rathore was born in 1997 in Bihar's Kaimur district. In her social media profiles, the folk singer has written that she is “fighting to restore the honour of Bhojpuri songs."
She had shot to limelight during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with her song UP Mein Ka Ba, which had talked about the government’s alleged mismanagement during COVID-19.
She also sang about the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat in which 141 people were killed in October last year. The song was titled Gujarat Mein Ka Ba. In her songs, she focuses on issues such as unemployment, corruption, dowry and politics.
Rathore had received a YouTube silver play button in 2021 after she crossed 100,000 subscribers. She currently has 8,68,000 followers on her YouTube page and enjoys a significant follower base on Twitter and Instagram too.
Rathore completed her studies from Kanpur University.
