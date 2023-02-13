IIT-Bombay Student Dies by Suicide; Student Body Claims Caste Discrimination

(Trigger warning: Description of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

On Sunday, 12 February, a first-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay, died on campus, allegedly by suicide.

Identified as Darshan Solanki, the 18-year-old hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and was pursuing B.Tech in Chemical Engineering. As per the police, he had joined the elite institute three-and-a-half months ago.

A senior Mumbai police officer told The Quint, “The investigation is underway, and the reason is still uncertain. The post-mortem is being conducted and an accidental death report has been filed. There’s an eyewitness of the incident, which took place in the afternoon in the hostel building. We are speaking to other students in the hostel wing to ascertain the facts.”

The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, (APPSC) which is a student collective at IIT Bombay, alleged that the incident is “not a personal/individualised issue but an institutional murder," and that the premier institute "did not care to make the space inclusive and safe for Dalit, Bahujan, Adivasi students."