Zydus Cadila Seeks DCGI Nod for Human Trials of Antibody Cocktail
The drug candidate, ZRC-3308, was proven to be safe and effective in the previously conducted animal trials.
Indian pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila on Thursday, 27 May, has solicited permission for clinical trials of its antibody cocktail for treatment of COVID-19.
According to a Reuters report, the drug candidate, ZRC-3308, was proven to be safe and effective in the previously conducted animal trials. The trials also indicated the drug's use in the mitigation of lung damage.
The drug, a combination of two different monoclonal antibodies, resembles the natural antibodies produced in the human body in response to the COVID-19 infection.
The drugmaker is looking to obtain regulatory approval of the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India), for the purpose of conducting early to late stage human trials for its antibody cocktail.
The trials for Zydus Cadila's anti-COVID drug that will treat mild viral infection come at a time when the country is reeling from the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this juncture, there is a critical need to explore safer and more efficacious treatments to combat COVID.”Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Cadila said, as per Reuters
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorisations to similar drugs manufactured by pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Swiss drugmaker Roche on Monday, 24 May, launched its coronavirus antibody cocktail drug in India, in association with Cipla. The drug, priced at Rs 59,750, is now available in the country.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
