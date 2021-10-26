WHO To Meet Today, Consider Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin

The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Tuesday, 26 October, to consider the question of granting emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, reports said, quoting WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

The WHO had said in September that the process of assessing Bharat Biotech's vaccine is underway and a decision regarding its emergency use listing will be made in October.

The Hyderabad-based company applied for WHO approval on 19 April, by providing Expression of Interest (EoI).

In a document dated 29 September and titled 'Status of COVID-19 vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process' the WHO stated that the decision date for the vaccine is October 2021.