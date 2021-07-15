Delta Variant on Way to Become Dominant COVID Strain Globally: WHO

The statement was released two days after the WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of the 'devastating outbreaks' caused by the Delta variant, saying that the new strain of the virus was infecting people 'at a scorching pace'.

Leaders around the world have responded to the new rise in infections in markedly different ways, with countries such as France adopting new restrictions while others easing them.

The UK, for one, still intends to lift all restrictions on 19 July.