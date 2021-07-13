With No Data, Mixing Vaccines a 'Dangerous Trend': WHO Head Scientist

Following an incident in which at least 20 people were accidentally injected two different vaccines, the Indian government plans to launch a study on mixing of vaccines, which is reportedly to be completed in the next two months.

However, there has been no official change in the country's vaccination policy owing to the lack of clinical data.

However, according to a report by NDTV, the government is running a test to check the effectiveness of a single dose of Covishield.

The study will reportedly be completed in the next month.