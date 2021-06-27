‘Will Vaccinate All Adults by Year End’: Centre to Supreme Court

The affidavit mentioned that the Centre's vaccine policy is dynamic as opposed to being static, as it laid down a roadmap of how the government plans to procure the remaining doses.

According to the NDTV report, in addition to Russia's Sputnik V — received Emergency Use Authorisation by the DCGI — being administered in India, "domestic pharmaceutical companies Biological E and Zydus Cadila are in the late stages of clinical trials and subject to regulatory approvals".

The affidavit further mentions that walk-in drives are being allowed for people of all age groups to overcome the barrier of digital divide.

It further goes on to state that 56.24% of India's rural population has taken the vaccine.