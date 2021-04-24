Will ‘Hang’ Whoever Obstructs Oxygen Supply: Delhi HC

While hearing a petition on the oxygen shortage, the Delhi High Court on Saturday, 24 April, asked both the Centre and the state government to get prepared to overcome the crisis.

Citing the study of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, the court said that its assessment is that the peak of the COVID wave will come in mid-May. "We are calling it a wave, (but) it is actually a tsunami," the court said.

The Delhi High Court said that if any official at the central, state or local administration level was obstructing in picking up or supply of oxygen, then it would "hang" that person. It added that whoever obstructs oxygen supply, we will not be spared.

The observation was made by the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli during hearing of a plea by the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital over the shortage of oxygen.