Why Start Many Centres When Jabs Not Available?: HC to Delhi Govt

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 2 June, asked the Delhi government the reason for starting so many vaccination centres, if it could not ensure that people get both the doses of Covaxin within the stipulated time.

“Why did you (Delhi government) start it (vaccination) if you were not sure you can provide the second dose also? You should have stopped. Maharashtra stopped when it found it cannot provide the second dose," the Delhi High Court said.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and sought details on whether the government can provide the second dose of Covaxin before the expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.

“You (Delhi government) opened so many vaccination centres everywhere with so much pomp and splendour, and now you say you don’t know when the second dose stock would be available," the court said while hearing the petitions.