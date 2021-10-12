WHO Experts Back COVID Booster Dose for Immunocompromised

Since the end of September, several COVID-19 vaccines have been certified by the WHO UEL, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Covishield.

SAGE said it had also reviewed Covaxin, made by India's Bharat Biotech, and a policy recommendation will be issued once the vaccine is approved by the WHO UEL.

Third doses of the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm inactivated virus vaccines should be offered to those over 60, said WHO experts.

Meanwhile, the use of a heterologous (or live virus) jab for the additional dose may also be considered based on vaccine supply and access considerations.