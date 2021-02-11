WHO Backs Oxford Vaccine for All Above 18, Despite Variants

The World Health Organization's Advisory Group (SAGE) has said Oxford AstraZeneca is safe and effective after a review. Importantly, it has approved the use of the vaccine for all above the age of 18 at a dosing regimen of an 8-to-12-week interval. Currently in India, the vaccine, named as Covishield and manufactured by Serum Institute, is administered at a four-week interval.

It has deemed the vaccine safe for those above 65, and recommended its use even in areas where various coronavirus variants are present.

South Africa stalled the use of the vaccine after a small study indicated it is not effective against the South Africa variant of the virus. But “there is no reason not to recommend its use,” Alejandro Cravioto, chair of the expert group, told a briefing.

The interim recommendation says the vaccine's overall efficacy is 63 percent.