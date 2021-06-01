WHO Approves China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use  

WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a prerequisite for a vaccine to become a part of the Covax facility’s vaccine supply and international procurement scheme. It also allows countries to expedite their regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Sinovac-CoronaVac product is an inactivated vaccine. Its easy storage requirements make it very manageable and particularly suitable for low-resource settings, a statement from WHO said.

WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) has also completed its review of the vaccine.