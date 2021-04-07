What Does ‘Essential’ Even Mean? Asks Anmol Ambani on COVID Curbs
Anmol said although businesses were being shut, actors, cricketers and politicians continued with their work
Anmol Ambani, Director of RInfra and Reliance Capital and son of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, on Monday, 5 April, hit out at authorities in Maharashtra for their categorisation of work permitted amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the state.
Specifically, Anmol asked in a tweet: “What does ‘essential’ even mean? EACH INDIVIDUALS WORK IS ESSENTIAL TO THEM. (sic)”
In a series of tweets, Anmol pointed out that even though businesses are being shuttered in a lockdown, actors, cricketers and politicians are continuing with their jobs.
“Professional ‘actors’ can continue shooting their films. Professional ‘cricketers’ can play their sport late into the night. Professional ‘politicians’ can continue their rallies with masses of people. But YOUR business or work is not ESSENTIAL. Still don’t get it?”Anmol Ambani, Director, RInfra and Reliance Capital
‘Losses of Common Man, Gains of the Wealthiest’
Ambani also lamented that “the losses of the common man are gains of the wealthiest”.
“It’s no coincidence that the losses of the common man are gains of the wealthiest. That the closure of brick and mortar benefits digital and e-commerce. The farmer and his soil being corporatised and colonised. Data and privacy being harvested and sold to new age empires. (sic)”Anmol Ambani, Director of RInfra and Reliance Capital
Maharashtra Curbs
Amid an unrelenting surge of COVID cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday, 4 April, announced a slew of restrictions in the state, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews.
The state accounts for more than half the country's daily infections and these ‘lockdown-like restrictions’ will be in force till 30 April.
