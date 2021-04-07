What Does ‘Essential’ Even Mean? Asks Anmol Ambani on COVID Curbs

Anmol Ambani, Director of RInfra and Reliance Capital and son of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, on Monday, 5 April, hit out at authorities in Maharashtra for their categorisation of work permitted amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the state.

Specifically, Anmol asked in a tweet: “What does ‘essential’ even mean? EACH INDIVIDUALS WORK IS ESSENTIAL TO THEM. (sic)”

In a series of tweets, Anmol pointed out that even though businesses are being shuttered in a lockdown, actors, cricketers and politicians are continuing with their jobs.